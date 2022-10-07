The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:
Lowest Scores
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road, Charlotte – 87.5
Lowest Scores: Employees didn’t wash hands between tasks; raw shrimp and raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in cooler. cutting boards were stored with food debris; ranch dressing and pork dumplings weren’t held cold enough; containers of cooked chicken in freezer didn’t have a date mark; and spray bottle of glass cleaner was labeled as sanitizer.
• JC Taco’s, 1343 Sharon Road W., Charlotte – 87.5
Lowest Scores: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employees couldn’t locate or explain vomiting/diarrheal cleanup procedure; hand sink didn’t have paper towels; raw shell eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator; and raw steak, chicken, pork, chicken wings and cut cabbage weren’t stored cold enough.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 90.5
Charlotte (28210)
• JC Taco’s, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 87.5
• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 93
• Omakase By Primefish, 2907 Providence Road – 98.5
• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 95
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 87.5
• Superica, 4223 Providence Road – 95.5
• Tayste Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 4100 Carmel Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Starbucks, 4100 Carmel Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 99
• Aloft, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N Community House Road – 95
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96.5
• Cast Iron Waffles, 9604 Longstone Lane – 99
• Cava Mezze Grill, 9848 Rea Road – 96
• Courtyard By Marriott, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 99.5
• Farley’s Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 91.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 97.5
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 99
• Sports Connection Cafe/Bistro, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 100
• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Veltree Soufully Vegan Food, 14825 Ballantyne Village Drive – 98
Pineville
• The Garrison, 314 Main St. – 97
