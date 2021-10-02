Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants Sept. 24 to 30:
Lowest Score
• Taste Of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 83
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; employee went outside to smoke but did not wash hands after returning to kitchen; boxes of unwashed produce were stored above ready-to-eat containers of cut cabbage in cooler; knife, wisk, meat grinder attachment and buckets were stored as clean with food debris; and cooked tofu, open packages of tofu, small container of cooked pork and cut cabbage in prep units on line didn't have date marks.
All Scores
28209
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 95.5
• Seoul Poke Bow, l3609 South Blvd. – 97.5
• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 97.5
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 95.5
28210
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 99
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 97
• Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 98.5
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 94
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6000 Fairview Road – 96
• Taste Of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 83
28211
• AC Hotel, 1824 Roxborough Road – 97
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• Fahrenheit, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 93
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 95.5
• Little Mamas Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 95
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 95.5
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Superica Strawberry Hill, 4223 Providence Road – 96
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93.5
28226
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 96
• Papa John's Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 97.5
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy. – 96
28277
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 96
• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 93.5
• Bradshaw Social House. 8440 Rea Road – 94.5
• Burton's Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 97
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 97
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 95
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 96.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 90
• Farley's Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 10616 Providence Road – 97
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 15139 Ballancrest Pkwy. – 98.5
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 90
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 94.5
• Residence Inn, 5115 Piper Station Drive – 100
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 96
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
Pineville
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
