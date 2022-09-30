The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:
Charlotte (28209)
• Brawley's Beverage, 4620 Park Road – 99
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 98
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 96
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd – 95
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
• Renaissance Charlotte Southpark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95
• Velvet Taco, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 92.5
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 96.5
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Canopy By Hilton Charlotte Southpark, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 93.5
• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 96.5
• Ruth's Chris Steak House,, 6000 Fairview Road – 98
• Whole Foods Market - Produce, 6610 Fairview Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 98
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 92
• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 99
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton Charlotte, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 95.5
• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 94.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 95.5
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99.5
• Harris Teeter, (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 99.5
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8322 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce) 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Walmart (deli & bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 91.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 94.5
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 96.5
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 95.5
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 99
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 95
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• McAlister’s Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 99.5
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
• Providence Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 98
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 95.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97
• Taste of Europe, 11926 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
