The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 2 to 8:
Charlotte (28209)
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 93
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5
• Leo's Italian Social, 4720 Piedmont Row Drive – 97
• Your Custom Catering & Events, 4800 Wedgewood Drive – 99.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 95.5
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 94
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 98
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 92
• McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 95
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 96
• Char Bar 7, 4130 Carmel Road – 96
• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 97
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 100
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 95.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 98
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 93
