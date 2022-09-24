The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 16 to 22:
Charlotte (28209)
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 95
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 94
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli & wine bar), 4101 Park Road – 97
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 96.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 95
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 98
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Bonterra Southpark, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 97
• PF Chang’s China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 90
Charlotte (28211)
• Domino’s Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 96.5
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Mama Sophie’s Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5
• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Ooowee BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Publix (produce), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 94.5
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Harris Teeter (melon bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 97.5
• Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Arby’s, 9456 Monroe Road – 98
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Bagel Boys, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 95
• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Fresh Market (meat & seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 96.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 93.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 99.5
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 96
• Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Road – 98
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Wendy's, 16055 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Whole Foods Market, (meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
Pineville
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 94.5
• Sam's Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
