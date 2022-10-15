The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 7 to 13:
Charlotte (28211)
• Chick-Fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Marias, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Pei Wei Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 92.5
• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Chipotle Mexican Grill #15107724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Fresh Market #19 Deli7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Greco Fresh Grille Colony7731 Colony Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 96.5
• Brazilian Eats & Treats, 16049 Johnston Road – 93.5
• Chopt Creative Salad Blakeney, 9844 Rea Road – 98
• Earth Fare (meat and seafood), 12235 North Community House Road – 95.5
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 98.5
• Joa Korean Food, 8016 Providence Road – 97.5
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 96
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 97.5
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
Pineville
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 97.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 317 S, Polk St. – 98.5
• IHOP, 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville Matthews Road – 95.5
