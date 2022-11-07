The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
Charlotte (28209)
• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 100
• Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 93.5
• McDonald’s, 6428 Fairview Road – 98
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 97
• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 99
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28211)
• A Tana Empanada, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 99.5
• Auntie Anne's, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Brueggers Bagel, 106 S Sharon Amity Road – 94
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 96.5
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 95.5
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 92.5
• Starbucks, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S Sharon Amity Road – 98
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 95
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• Bisonte Pizza Co, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 95
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 98.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98
• Duck Donuts, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 93.5
• Earth Fare (produce), 12235 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 98
• Eurest Dining, 11625 N. Community House Road – 99
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 99
• Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 98
• Green Brothers, 6432 Rea Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (pizza bar), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 98
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 98.5
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 95
• Residence Inn, 5115 Piper Station Drive – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 9405 Bryant Farms Road – 99
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98
• Woody’s Seafood Saloon, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.