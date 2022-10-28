The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:
Charlotte (28209)
• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Chick-Fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 100
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 96.5
• Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 100
• Kabab 2 Go, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 97
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98
• Tony’s Pizza And Wings, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Unos Tacos Clt, 4200 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• The Improper Pig, 4422 Colwick Road – 98.5
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 91
Charlotte (28226)
• Cava Digital Kitchen Carmel Commons, 7631 Pineville Matthews Road – 97.5
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Casa Del Tequila, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Circle K, 9620 Rea Rd – 98.5
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Domino’s Pizza, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 96.5
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98
• Papa Johns, 16049 Johnston Road – 97
• Saladworks, 11318 North Community House Road – 97
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 95.5
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98
Pineville
• 7-Eleven, 105 S. Polk St. – 96.5
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 97.5
• House Of Hettie Mae Cafe, 10725 Pineville Road – 99
