The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 4 to 10:
Charlotte (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 96.5
• First Watch, 5821 Fairview Road – 93
• Green Brothers Se, 2725 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meat), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave – 94
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 90
Charlotte (28210)
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 93
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 6610 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 94
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Piada, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92.5
• Tacos El Flacko, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 92
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 92.5
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.
• Three Amigos 2 Southpark7741 Colony Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 99
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy – 96.5
• Fairfield Inn & Suites, 8540 E Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy – 95.5
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 95
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 97.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 98.5
• Nautical Bowls, 8040 Providence Road – 99.5
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 96
• Ricos Acai, 8440 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 99.5
• Staybridge Suites, 15735 Brixham Hill Ave. – 98.5
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 95.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5
• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 95.5
Pineville
• Applebee's, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Chefs Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
