The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:
Charlotte (28209)
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 99
• Papa Johns Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97.5
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 99
• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 96
• The Fresh Market (produce), 10828 Providence Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Road – 99.5
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 15139 Ballancrest Pkwy. – 97.5
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5
• McDonald's, 9710 Rea Road – 96.5
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 98.5
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Starbucks (Target), 7860 Rea Road – 99
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
Pineville
• Perry’s A La Carte, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
