The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:
Lowest Score
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 88.5
Violations include: Employee picked up a soiled box from the ground then handled equipment and food prep; raw pork was stored over ready-to-eat foods in reach-in prep refrigerator; some plastic and metal containers had food residue; and spray bottle of cleaner wasn’t labeled.
Charlotte (28209)
• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 90
Charlotte (28211)
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Pyramids Grill Two, 1116 Mcalway Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 94
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N. Sardis Road – 100
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, 9828 Rea Road – 100
• Jersey Mike’s, 7828 Rea Road – 92.5
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 92.5
Pineville
• Best Western Plus, 9825 Leitner Drive – 98.5
• Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 95
