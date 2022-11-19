The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:
Charlotte (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 98
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 95
• Tacos El Nevado Mobile, 4640 South Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Circle K, 10329 Park Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 94
• Jimmy Johns, 4717 Sharon Road – 98.5
• PF Chang's China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 92
• Rusty's Deli, 8512 Park Road – 98.5
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 98.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 8428 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 99
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 91
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 96
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 92
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Leroy Fox, 705 S Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Ooowee BBQ Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 95
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4100 Carmel Road – 100
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 97
• Graze Craze, 16011 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 94
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 91
• McAlisters Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 99
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 98
• Regal Stonecrest, 7824 Rea Road – 97.5
• Sweet Magic, 5025 Lancaster Hwy – 98.5
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 100
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Ten Seconds, 3429 Toringdon Way – 95
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 95.5
Pineville
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Margauxs Wine, Pizza, & Market, 316 Main St. – 94
• Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Sam’s Club (seafood), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 333 Main St. – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.