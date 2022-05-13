The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 6 to 12:
Charlotte (28209)
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5
• Unos Tacos CLT, 4200 South Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court – 95.5
• Harry’s Grille & Tavern, 8426 Park Road – 93.5
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 98
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 94
• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 96.5
• Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Carolina Commercial Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 97
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Little Caesar's, 901 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Soul Miners Garden, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• 7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Jet's Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• Papa John’s Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 100
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 97
• Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 5110 Piper Station Drive – 95.5
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• Jersey Mike’s, 7828 Rea Road – 95
• Poke Cafe, 11318 N. Community House Road – 97.5
• Room 18 Asian - Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 96
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 96
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 96
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 97
Pineville
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 100
• McAlisters (deli), 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
