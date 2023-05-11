The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 4 to 10:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Rhino Market & Deli Southpark, 4300 Congress St. – 94.5
• Summit Coffee, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Carolina Commercial Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• OTF Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Chick-Oh-Rico, 7510 Pineville Matthews Road – 96
• Dunkin Donuts, 8334 Pineville Matthews Road – 90
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 98.5
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Pete's Red Hots, 5721 Carmel Road – 100
• Tea Fusion Cafe, 7510 Pineville Matthews Road – 99
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria And Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Chick-Fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 99
• Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 99
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5
• Courtyard, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 96
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 96
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Mcalisters Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 98.5
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 99
• Papa Johns, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94
• Pearlz Oyster Bar Charlotte, 7804 Rea Road – 97.5
• Ramen Bar Kazoku, 7828 Rea Road – 97.5
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Taste Of Europe, 11926 Providence Road – 97.5
Pineville restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 95.5
• Popeyes, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Parkway – 95.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Stir Fry, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.