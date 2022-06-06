The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 27 to June 2:
Charlotte (28209)
• 10 Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94.5
Charlotte (22810)
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8538 Park Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Chex Wings, 1116 McAlway Road – 97
• Chick-Fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 97
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 94.5
• Food Lion (deli) 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 97.5
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 90
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28277)
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94
• Life Time Barstro, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 98
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 98.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 97.5
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 96
• Tipsy Taco, 7708 Rea Road – 94.5
Pineville
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.