The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 25 to 31:
Lowest Score
• Chuys, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte. – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; four pans and knife had food debris; six deep plastic containers of tomatillo sauce and several deep plastic containers of shredded cheese didn’t meet cooling parameters; pineapple pico de gallo, cut cabbage, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese were not held cold enough; cooked onion, cilantro and pepper mix, pre-cooked flautas, shrimp and chicken nuggets were missing date marks; and dining table had flies and gnats.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 99
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 95.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 97
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Whole Foods Market (produce), 6610 Fairview Road – 97
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Island Boy Kreationz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• McDonalds, 1035 N Wendover Road – 97.5
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 96.5
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 94.5
• Papa John’s Pizza, #6517741 Colony Road – 98
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Cava Waverly, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 98.5
• Domino's Pizza, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
• Lee’s Hoagie House, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
• Ten Seconds, 3429 Toringdon Way – 96
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
Pineville restaurants
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
• Machu Picchu, 315 S. Polk St. – 97.5
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 97
