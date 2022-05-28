The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 20 to 26:
Lowest Score
• Bonchon Charlotte, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road, Charlotte – 87.5
Violations include: Employee turned off water at sink without a barrier; employee spread out ready-to-eat wings with bare hands; raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat salad dressing on walk-in shelf; and raw pork and cooked chicken weren’t held cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• Bonchon Charlotte, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 87.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 97.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• The Auto Pour, 5033 South Blvd. – 100
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 95
• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 94
Charlotte (28211)
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Whats Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
Charlotte (28226)
• Fresh Market (produce), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Hungry Howies Flavor Factory, 8334 Pineville Matthews Road – 97.5
• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 94.5
• Jack In The Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 93
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 94.5
• Cava Waverly, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 93.5
• Courtyard Charlotte, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 98
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 96.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99.5
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 99
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 97
• Starbucks Target, 7860 Rea Road – 99
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 98
• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 91
Pineville
• Pintville Craft Beer, 329 Main St. – 96.5
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.