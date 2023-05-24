The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 19 to 24:
Lowest Score
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St., Pineville – 86
Violations include: Inspector noted a lack of managerial control; hand sink didn’t have paper towels; bell pepper in walk-in cooler had mod-like substance on it; pans had food debris on them; dead roaches were inside clean pans; shrimp, chicken, pork, peas and carrots, lo mein, spring rolls, pot stickers and chicken on a stick were not stored cold enough in prep units; fried rice and chopped pork prepared the previous day did not have date marking; and chemical spray bottle did not have label.
Charlotte restaurants (28210 Zip Code)
• Wolfman Pizza #18504 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211 Zip Code)
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Rd – 98.5
• 7-Eleven, 801 N Wendover Rd – 94.5
• Little Caesar's, 901 N Wendover Road – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 306 S Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28226 Zip Code)
• Carmel Middle School Cafeteria, 5001 Camilla Drive – 100
• Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Lorettas Restaurant, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Walmart, 8322 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28277 Zip Code)
• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95
• A Worthy Dog (mobile food unit), 8140 Providence Road – 99.5
• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 99
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy – 97.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 98
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 97.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Nautical Bowls, 8040 Providence Road – 99.5
• Queen City Craft and Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 13855 Conlan Circle – 99.5
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 94.5
Pineville restaurants
• Arby's, 597 N. Polk St. – 98.5
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 86
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 96.5
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
School Cafeterias
• Alexander Youth Network, 6220 Thermal Road – 98.5
• Ballantyne Elementary School, 15425 Scholastic Drive – 98.5
• Beverly Woods Elementary School, 6001 Quail Hollow Road – 99
• Randolph Middle School, 4400 Water Oak Road – 100
• Selwyn Elementary School, 2840 Colony Road – 99.5
