The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; restaurant didn’t have written procedures for vomiting or diarrhea; drinks were stored inside hand sink; chicken wings and pizza weren’t held hot enough; and an opened bag of hot dogs didn’t have a date mark.
Charlotte (28209)
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 98
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 99
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 95
• Southern Pressed Juicery, 4325 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 97
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood) 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 95
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• McDonalds, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Ooowee BBQ Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Sweetpeas Smuggles & Cakes, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Char Bar 7, 4130 Carmel Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7823 Colony Road – 99.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bagel Boys, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 99.5
• DB's Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 96.5
• Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 North Community House Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• McAlisters Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 98.5
• McDonalds, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 95.5
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 94
• Veltree Soufully Vegan Food, 14825 Ballantyne Village Drive – 93
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 93
Pineville
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
