The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 11 to 18:
Charlotte Restaurants (28209 Zip Code)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat market), 5030 Park Road – 96
• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
Charlotte Restaurants (28210 Zip Code)
• Chez Marie, 4732 Sharon Road – 98
• Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Jersey Mikes Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Jimmy Johns, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Lonchera Los Antojitos, 10703 Park Road – 91
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 95
Charlotte Restaurants (28211 Zip Code)
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 97
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Omakase By Primefish, 2907 Providence Road – 97
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 96.5
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 97
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 99.5
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96
Charlotte Restaurants (28226 Zip Code)
• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 98.5
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 94
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 95.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Fridas Mexican Cantina, 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 93
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte Restaurants (28277)
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 99
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 96
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 97.5
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 99
• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 100
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98.5
• Fairfield Inn & Suites, 8540 E Independence Blvd. – 92
• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 99.5
• Kung Fu Tea, 8200 Providence Road – 99.5
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 97
• Providence Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 97
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 96
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 100
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 93
• Walnut Grill, 15719 Brixham Hill Ave. – 98
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
Pineville Restaurants
• Applebee's #109610921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• BJ’s Wholesale Club (deli/meat), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Deli Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
• Pineville Tavern, 314 N Polk St. – 95.5
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 92
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N Polk St. – 99.5
South Charlotte restaurants Mellow Mushroom, Pete's Red Hots, Ramen Bar Kazoku and Rhino Market & Deli were inspected from May 4 to 10. Here are some other South Charlotte inspections: April 28 to May 3, April 21 to 27, April 14 to 20, April 7 to 13 and March 31 to April 6.
