The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 4 to 10:
Charlotte (28209)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat market), 5030 Park Road – 98.5
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 94.5
• Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 95
• McDonalds, 6428 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 96.5
• Sam's Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 92.5
• Poppy's Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 93
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 95
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 94
• Harris Teeter #30 Starbucks, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Outback Steakhouse/Tender Shack, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 100
• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95.5
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 94.5
• Burton's Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 96
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 96
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 100
• Link & Pin, 8128 Providence Road – 94.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96.5
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 100
• Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 99
• Starbucks, 13855 Conlan Circle – 99.5
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 97.5
• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 100
• Whole Foods Market (specialty), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
Pineville
• Auntie Annes Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 95
• Machu Picchu, 310 N. Polk St. – 95.5
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.