The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 31 to April 6:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Amelie’s, 4321 Park Road – 98.5
• Jinya, 4401 Barclay Downs – 96.5
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 95
• McDonald’s, 2625 South Blvd. – 96
• Renaissance, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 96
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen / Bar One Lounge6815 Phillips Place Court – 98.5
• Jimmy John’s, 4717 Sharon Road – 99
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 93
• P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 92
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip code)
• Baba & Pop's Handmade Perogi, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96.5
• Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Bonefish Grill #94097520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Subway Sandwiches #42138318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• AC Marriott, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 North Community House Road – 95.5
• Earth Fare (produce), 12235 North Community House Road – 97
• Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 North Community House Road – 95.5
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 99
• Fiore, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 97
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 94
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Jersey Mike’s, 7828 Rea Road – 96.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 97
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98.5
• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Regal Stonecrest, 7824 Rea Road – 97.5
• Sports Connection Cafe/Bistro, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 100
• Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Road – 97.5
• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Wendy's, 16055 Johnston Road – 93
Pineville restaurants
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 96.5
• Chex Grill & Wings, 10860 Park Road – 97.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 92.5
• Fujisan Franchising Corp, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
Miss last week's listings? Last week's inspections included Bricktop’s Restaurant, Kabuto 51, Sanctuary Bistro and Skyland Family Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.