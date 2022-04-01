The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 25 to 31:
Lowest Scores
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 88
Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands before putting on gloves and after using cell phone; mushrooms and shredded chicken weren’t cooling at fast enough rate; cream of potato soup wasn’t held hot enough; and ranch dressing containing buttermilk, spinach dip containing heavy cream and portioned chicken weren’t held cold enough.
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 87.5
Violations include: Person-in–charge wasn’t available; facility didn’t have written diarrhea/vomiting plan; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; chicken wasn’t cooked hot enough; and chick peas and white beans weren’t labeled in walk-in cooler.
Charlotte (28209)
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 96.5
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 94.5
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 97.5
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 94
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98
• Velvet Taco, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barclay Downs Drive – 99
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Harper’s Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 92.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 96.5
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 95.5
• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 96
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 98.5
• Chinos Taqueria, 911 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93.5
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 93
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road –94.5
• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 88
• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 90.5
• Mccormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 95.5
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 87.5
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 96.5
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 98
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Blanchard`S Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 97
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina. 6676 Carmel Road – 94.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 95.5
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 95
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 97
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 94
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 94.5
• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 97.5
• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 99.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• Target (Food Avenue/Starbucks), 9870 Rea Road – 99.5
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Woodys Seafood Saloon, 11318 North Community House Road – 90
Pineville
• Applebee's, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Arby's,597 N. Polk St. – 98.5
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 96
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 94
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 96
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.