The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 24 to 30:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 99
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 96
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 97
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 92.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 98.5
• Canopy By Hilton Charlotte Southpark, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 96.5
• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 99
• McDonald’s, 6428 Fairview Road – 98
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 96
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 95
• Your Custom Catering & Events, 4800 Wedgewood Drive – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip code)
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 91.5
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 97
• Tayste Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7823 Colony Road – 96
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Starbucks, 4100 Carmel Road – 99
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• Arby’s, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 97.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 96
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 99.5
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 97
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 99.5
• Ten Seconds, 3429 Toringdon Way – 97
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 99.5
Pineville restaurants
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Mean Mug Coffee Company, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5
