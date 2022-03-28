The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 18 to 24:
Lowest Scores
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road, Charlotte – 83.5
Violations include: No written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrhea; employee drank from container in kitchen while wearing gloves and prepping pork; two employees handled raw meat and ready-to-eat food without washing hands and changing gloves; microwave had food residue inside; chicken wasn’t cooked hot enough; pork wontons weren’t stored cold enough; crabsticks, cooked pork, cooked sweet-n-sour chicken, cooked chicken wings, cooked general tso chicken, opened baby corn from a can weren’t properly marked by date; and roaches seen on dish machine.
• Fox And Hound Sports Tavern, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; kitchen hand sink was blocked; ice machine had pink and brown build-up; sliced tomatoes and raw burger patties weren’t held cold enough; chicken wings, pico de gallo, roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions weren’t marked by date; and chemical spray bottle was unlabeled.
Charlotte (28209)
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 1601 E Woodlawn Road – 96
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 95
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 94
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 94.5
• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 93
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96
• Ha Pigsmiths Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 97.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 99
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 97.5
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 97.5
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 93.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 4805 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 91
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 90
• Food Lion (Deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 96.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 83.5
• Superica Stawberry Hill, 4223 Providence Road – 92.5
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, #1848302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• Fox And Hound Sports Tavern, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 88.5
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 91
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 93.5
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 96
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 94.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 99
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 93.5
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 97.5
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N Community House Road – 98
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 96.5
• Eurest Dining Providence Market, 11625 N Community House Road – 98.5
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Harris Teeter (Produce), 9720 Rea Road – 98
• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 94.5
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 94.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 97
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 95.5
• Residence Inn, 5115 Piper Station Drive – 100
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94.5
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 97.5
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 94.5
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 96.5
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 93
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
Pineville
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Pizza Twist, 311 S. Polk St. – 97.5
