The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 17 to 23:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip codes)
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 95.5
• La Dolcekca Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 99.5
• Midwood Smokehouse/Gk, 540 Brandywine Road – 97.5
• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 98
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 94.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97
• Harper’s Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 93
• Leo’s Italian Social, 4720 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 98.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 97
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 95
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 92.5
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip codes)
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 93.5
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 97
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 98
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 99.5
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 96.5
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 100
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 96
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Chick-Oh-Rico, 7510 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 96.5
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurant (28270 zip code)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 98
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 96
Charlotte restaurant (28277 zip code)
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 94.5
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 10616 Providence Road – 98.5
• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 98.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 94
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 98.5
• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 97
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 100
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 99
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Sweet Magic, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy, – 98
• The 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 93.5
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 97
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 99.5
Pineville restaurants
• Perry’s A La Carte, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
Miss last week? Cantina 1511, Park 51 Cafe, Portofino's and Rusty Bucket were some of the restaurants inspected.
