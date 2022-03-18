The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 11 to 17:
Lowest Score
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road, Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Inspector couldn’t find vomiting and diarrhea procedures; multiple foods weren’t held cold enough; and cooked pork as well as red and green salsa weren’t marked by date.
Charlotte (28209)
• Amelie’s, 4321 Park Road – 97
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 95
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 96
Charlotte (28210)
• 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 6815 Phillips Place Court – 98.5
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 93
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 95.5
• Del Frisco`s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 95
• Harris Teeter (juice bar), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 93.5
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 95
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 95
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 95
Charlotte (28211)
• The Butler’s Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Circadian Food,3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Copain Catering Kitchen,6601 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 99
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Firebirds/Fireburger/Noodles & Greens, 3920 Sharon Road – 92
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 95
• Panera Bread, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 99
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 93
• Rooster’s Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Char Bar 7, 4130 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter, (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 97
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 94.5
• McDonalds, 7721 Pineville Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• City BBQ Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Community Culinary School/ Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 97
• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 92
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 96.5
• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 96
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 99
• Chili's Grill & Bar/It's Just Wings, 9730 Rea Road – 96
• Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 94.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 95.5
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 94.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99
• Kabob Je, 7828 Rea Road – 96
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 97
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 90.5
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 94.5
• Red Robin/ Wng Dpt/ Chk Sam/ Fresh Set3415 Toringdon Way – 98
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 95
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Tipsy Taco Stonecrest, 7708 Rea Road – 94.5
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 94
• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 94
Pineville
• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Unwind Tea And Coffee, 333 Main St. – 97.5
