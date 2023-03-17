The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 10 to 16:
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 97.5
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd. – 91.5
• McAlisters Deli, 4805 Park Road – 99
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 99
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Aramark At Hopeway, 1717 Sharon Road W. – 100
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 94.5
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 95
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 95
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 96
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 92
Charlotte restaurant (28211 zip code)
• Crave Hotdogs & Barbecue, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 93.5
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton Charlotte Southpark, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter #208 Deli, 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 96
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 100
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 94
• Its Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 98
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 97.5
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli) 10616 Providence Road – 97
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 95
• Lorenzo`S Pizzeria / Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 98
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 97.5
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 97
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 94.5
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 93
Pineville restaurants
• BJs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 94.5
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 96.5
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 97.5
• Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Sam's Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
Did you miss last week’s listings? Check out restaurant scores from March 3 to 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.