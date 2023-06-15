The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these cards from June 7 to 14:
Lowest Score
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd., Charlotte – 85
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employees left work stations and returned without washing hands; sink didn’t have drying device; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; fish left overnight on food card wasn’t held cold enough; tuna, queso fresco, carne cerdo and beef empanadas, cooked shrimp and fish weren’t marked by date; and menu item that contains undercooked eggs didn’t have consumer advisory.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 98.5
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97
• Jersey Mike’s, 3609 South Blvd. – 99.5
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd. – 85
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1800 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Brueggers Bagel, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Chaconia Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Carnegie Blvd. – 97
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 94
• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant And Wine Bar, 6601 Carnegie Blvd. – 95.5
• Tacos El Flacko, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 92
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 94
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 93
• Wolfman Pizza Mobile, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Cava Digital Kitchen, 7631 Pineville Matthews Road – 95
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (melon bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Hungry Howie’s Flavor Factory, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Jet's Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• McDonalds, 7721 Pineville Matthews Road – 98
• Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Burger 21 Food Truck, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 95.5
• Life Time Barstro, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 96
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Quiktrip, 10910 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 94.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 94.5
