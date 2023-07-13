The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd., Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee turned off sink with bare hands; unwashed produce/fruit was stored over ready-to-eat sausage gravy; three-compartment sink had dirty utensils in vats and drain boards; and some chicken tenders were not hot enough.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• First Watch, 5821 Fairview Road – 93
• Kabab 2 Go, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 92
• Smoothie King, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 99.5
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen/Bar One Lounge, 6815 Phillips Place Court – 97
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 91
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 97.5
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 99
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 98.5
• Little Mamas Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 96.5
• McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 96
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 95
• The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Las Americas, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Bagel Boys, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 99
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 95.5
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 95.5
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (Starbucks), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Ruby Sunshine, 12330 Johnston Road – 98
• Smoothie King 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5
Pineville restaurants
• Dave and Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Super G Mart Hmr Kitchen, 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 95.5
• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
