The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 3 to 9:
Charlotte (28209)
• Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli & wine bar), 4101 Park Road – 97.5
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 96
• Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 96
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 96
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 97.5
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte (28210)
• The Bistro, 6023 Park South Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood/market), 8538 Park Road – 97.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 93
Charlotte (28211)
• Bayou Betty, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Bit By Seoul Food, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 96
• Brueggers Bagel, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 97
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 96
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 98.5
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Taqueria Los Dos Carnales, 7731 Colony Road – 96.5
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 91
Charlotte (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 94
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N. Sardis Road – 98
Charlotte (28277)
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 97
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Courtyard By Marriott Ballantyne, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 98.5
• Farley`s Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Fresh Market (deli/cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 96.5
• Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli), 10616 Providence Road – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 10616 Providence Road – 97.5
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 90
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 93.5
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 94
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 97.5
• Papa John’s, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 92
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 91.5
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 98
• Quiktrip, 10910 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 97
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 98
• Staybridge Suites Charlotte Ballantyne, 15735 Brixham Hill Ave. – 99
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 94
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 100
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 99.5
• Vicious Biscuit, 8200 Providence Road – 96
Pineville
• Pizza Hut, 10860 Park Road – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.