The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants, grocery stores, food stands and mobile units from June 29 to July 5:
Lowest Scores
• Limani, 6902 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Certified protection manager was not available; employee didn’t wash hands after handling soiled utensils and equipment; oysters and mussels needed shell stock tags; raw chicken was stored on top of a box of raw lamb; roasted peppers, cooked lamb and lobster mix needed date marks; and menu needed asterisk for cooked-to-order salmon.
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Raw shell eggs were stored over sour cream; ground beef cooled from day prior was not cooled properly; milk, cheese, pork, raw chicken, beef, cut cabbage, and other foods were not held cold enough; cut cabbage, pico, hot dogs, mozzarella cheese and cooked shrimp were not date marked; and inspectors saw three roaches.
Charlotte restaurants (28209 zip code)
• Burton’s Grill And Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 99
• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 96
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210 zip code)
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 92.5
• Canopy By Hilton Charlotte Southpark, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 96.5
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 88.5
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Limani, 6902 Phillips Place Court – 88
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 93.5
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 93
• Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 6000 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211 zip code)
• Caring Hearts Of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 91.5
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Carnegie Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226 zip code)
• Char Bar 7, 4130 Carmel Road – 93.5
• Hungry Howie’s, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28277 zip code)
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 North Community House Road – 95.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 94
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 96.5
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 93.5
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 15139 Ballancroft Py – 95.5
• Ilios Crafted Greek, 7926 Rea Road – 97
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Link & Pin, 8128 Providence Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 94
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 95
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99.5
• Staybridge Suites Charlotte Ballantyne, 15735 Brixham Hill Ave – 93
• Super G Mart, 7323 E. Independence Blvd – 96.5
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 97.5
• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 97.5
Pineville restaurants
• Arby's, 597 N. Polk St. – 95.5
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
