The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 24 to 30:
Charlotte (28209)
• Chick-fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 99
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 97
• Indigrille, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Jeff’s Bucket Shop, 1601 Montford Drive – 94
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 98
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 97
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 95.5
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 99
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 92.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 96
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 99
• Canopy By Hilton Charlotte Southpark, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 94
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96
• Ha Pigsmith’s Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 95.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 96
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96.5
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 92
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 93
• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6000 Fairview Road – 98
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28211)
• AC Hotel Clt Southpark, 1824 Roxborough Road – 97
• Auntie Anne's, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 93
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton Charlotte SouthPark, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 100
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Five Guys (Southpark Mall), 4400 Sharon Road – 99.5
• Green Brothers Juice & Smoothies Co, 7802 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 95.5
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 92
• Omakse By Primefish, 2907 Providence Road – 96.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 95.5
• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 94
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 91.5
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (Market/Sea), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 92.5
• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95
• Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 96.5
• Cava Mezze Grill, 9848 Rea Road – 96
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 95
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96.5
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 98
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 94.5
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Providence Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 98
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 96
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 97
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 97.5
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 92.5
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
Pineville
• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
