The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 22 to 28:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 98
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 96.5
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 95.5
• Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road – 92.5
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 99.5
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 97
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 96
• Tony’s Pizza and Wings, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
• Velvet Taco, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Barclay At Southpark, 4801 Barclay Downs Drive – 95.5
• The Bistro, 6023 Park South Drive – 99.5
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 96
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 94
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 94.5
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Mama Sophie's Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Moon Thai & Japanese Cuisine, 4425 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Ooowee BBQ Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck #2, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 99
• Suffolk Punch, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 98
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 98.5
• Serengeti Kitchen, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 98.5
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 97.5
• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 94.5
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 97.5
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 95.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 95
• McAlister’s Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 97
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 95.5
• Tap And Vine, 7828 Rea Road – 94
• The Porter’s House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 100
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
Pineville restaurants
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 401 Towne Centre Blvd. – 99
• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 98.5
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
