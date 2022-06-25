The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 17 to 23:
• Tacos Jalisco Style, 15105 John J Delaney Drive, Charlotte – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; written procedures for vomiting and diarrheal events weren’t available; chorizo and queso cooled at room temperature; and lettuce, diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans and salsa weren’t held cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99.5
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 96.5
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 96.5
• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 94.5
• Midwood Smokehouse540 Brandywine Road – 97
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 93
• Costa Del Solm, 10215 Park Road – 94
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5
• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 100
• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 98
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 93.5
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 94
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 96
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 98
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• 131 Main SouthPark, 5970 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 94
• Chaconia Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 98
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 92.5
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 94
• Mod Pizza Strawberry Hill, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 96.5
• Park Sushi, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 97
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Top This Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
Charlotte (28226)
Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 96
Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 97
Las Americas, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 95
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99
• Desano Pizza Waverly, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Earth Fare #120 Meat And Seafood, 12235 N. Community House Road – 97
• Harris Teeter #440 Deli, 11135 Golf Links Drive – 94.5
• Hungry Howie's Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 92.5
• Little Big Burger Rea Farms, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 96.5
• Tacos Jalisco Style, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 87.5
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 97.5
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
Pineville
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 95
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 98
