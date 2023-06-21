The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 15 to 21:
Lowest Score
• Joy’s Biryani N Kababs, 212 N Polk St., Pineville – 90
Violations include: Certified food protection manager was not available; raw shrimp was stored above potatoes inside reach-in cooler while raw eggs were stored above cooked foods inside walk-in cooler; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; yogurt, cheese, potatoes, and heavy cream were not held cold enough; multiple foods needed date-marking; and chemical spray bottle didn’t have label.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• AMC Park Terrace 6, 4289 Park Road – 99
• Bowlero, 4501 South Blvd. – 99
• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 95
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 99
• Green Brothers SE, 2725 South Blvd. – 98.5
• La Dolcekca Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 99.5
• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 96
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 99
• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 98
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 95
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 91
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98
• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 96.5
• Green Brothers Juice & Smoothies Co, 7802 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 93
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road – 94.5
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 96
• Greco Fresh Grille Colony, 7731 Colony Road – 96.5
• Its Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 98.5
• Jack In The Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Jersey Mikes Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 97.5
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 95.5
• Chuys, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Dominos Pizza, 6420 Rea Road – 95.5
• Earth Fare (meat/seafood), 12235 N. Community House Road – 95
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 94.5
• Hungry Howie's Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 96
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 98
• Jimmy John’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11611 N. Community House Road – 94
• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 98
• Salata Salad Kitchen Rea Farms, 9825 Sandy Rock Pl – 98.5
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 97
• Viva Chicken Food Truck, 12206 Copper Way – 99.5
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
Pineville restaurants
• Captain D's, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 94
• Comfort Suites, 10415 Centrum Pkwy. – 98.5
• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Four Points By Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 97
• Joy’s Biryani N Kababs, 212 N. Polk St. – 90
• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sam's Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92.5
