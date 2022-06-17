The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 10 to 16:
Charlotte (28209)
• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Bonchon, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 92
• Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road – 96
• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 96.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 97.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 99.5
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 96
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 93
• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 94
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 96
• PF Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 92
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 94.5
• Ooowee Bbq, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Ooowee Bbq Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Phil’s Deli Ii, 4223 Providence Road – 96.5
• Superica Strawberry Hill, 4223 Providence Road – 95.5
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 92.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 96.5
• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 91
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 93
• Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 98
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97.5
• Burton’s Grill And Bar Blakeney, 9816 Rea Road – 97
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 95
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 99
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 98.5
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 15139 Ballancrest Pkwy. – 98.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Juniper Grill, 15235 John J Delaney – 93.5
• McDonald's, 9710 Rea Road – 98
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 95.5
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11611 North Community House Road – 96.5
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Rd W. – 100
• Regal Stonecrest, 7824 Rea Road – 97
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 92.5
