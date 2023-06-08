The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 1 to 7:
Lowest Score
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd., Charlotte – 85
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee drink cup was on pan at food prep sink; employee didn’t wash hands between removing dirty gloves and putting on new ones; hand sink didn’t have hand towels; food debris was on bowls and pans; and inspector saw small gnats near breading station.
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 98
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Road W. – 99
• H.A. Pigsmith's Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 99.5
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 6610 Fairview Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• The Butler's Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Publix (produce), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7823 Colony Road – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 95
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Cava Mezze Grill, 9848 Rea Road – 99
• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 100
• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 96
• Farley’s Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 96
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Graze Craze, 16011 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (bakery deli), 10616 Providence Road – 96.5
• JOA Korean Food, 8016 Providence Road – 97.5
• Mcdonald's, 9710 Rea Road – 99
• Papa Johns, 16049 Johnston Road – 97
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 9820 Rea Road – 100
• Sweet Magic, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Vicious Biscuit, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5
• Whole Foods Market (specialty), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
Pineville restaurants
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Pizza Twist, 311 S. Polk St. – 95.5
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
