The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 8 to 14:
Charlotte (28209)
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 97
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 99
Charlotte (28210)
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 96
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 98
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 95
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 96
• What’s Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98
• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 95.5
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 95.5
• Mochica Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 99.5
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 97
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 99.5
• Metlife Outtakes, 11215 N. Community House Road – 100
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 95.5
• Publix/Starbucks, 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Queen City Craft and Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99.5
• Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 97.5
• Target (Food Avenue/Starbucks), 9870 Rea Road – 99
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 96.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville
• BJ’s Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Dave And Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Sam’s Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
