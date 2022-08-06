The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 29 to Aug. 4:
Charlotte (28209)
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road –97
Charlotte (28210)
• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 94
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 99.5
• Food Lion (seafood/market),10120 Johnston Road – 99.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 96.5
• Papa John’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Nordstrom's E-Bar, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 90
• Piada, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
Charlotte (29226)
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 93
• Char-Cuties, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 97.5
• Hyatt House Charlotte, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Jimmy John’s, 9848 Rea Road – 100
• Link & Pin, 8128 Providence Road – 97
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 97.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 97
• Sherrill Market, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99
• Sips N Dips, 5345 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 97
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 100
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 96.5
Pineville
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 97.5
• Lula Banh Mi & Bakery, 10400 Centrum Pkwy. – 94.5
