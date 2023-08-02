The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 27 to Aug. 2:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 99
• Caribou Coffee, 4327 Park Road – 98.5
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 100
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Park Road, 4203 Park Road – 100
• Jimmy John’s, 4500 Park Road – 97
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 99
• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 94.5
• P.F. Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 92
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Carnegie Blvd. – 93
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Nappy Chef 2.0, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 95
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• The Fresh Market (meat market/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Fridas Mexican Cantina, 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 100
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Jet's Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 90
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 97.5
• Arby’s, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• The Fresh Market (deli/cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 95.5
• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 96.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 99
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 95.5
Pineville restaurants
• Applebee's, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 94.5
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 97
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 100
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 93.5
