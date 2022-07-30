The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 22 to 28:
Lowest Score
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive, Charlotte – 89
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; manager couldn’t produce written documentation for vomit and diarrheal events; employee washed hands in pan of soiled water; sink wasn’t working; some foods aren't held cold enough; and some foods were not marked by date.
Charlotte (28209)
• 1900 Mexican Grill5110 Park Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 2717 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood & meat market), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Jamba, 5110 Park Road – 99.5
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 92
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 98.5
• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 99
Charlotte (28210)
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 95
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 90.5
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 95.5
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 99.5
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 97.5
• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 98.5
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (wine bar), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Ooowee BBQ Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Soul Miners Garden, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Rd – 91
• Las Americas, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 97.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5
• Wendy`S, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 89
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 94
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 95.5
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 98
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 99.5
• Five Guys, 9820 Rea Road – 97.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 98
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 97
• McAlister’s Deli, 8046 Providence Rd – 99.5
• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 96.5
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market #541 Sushi15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• SPX The Market Place13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 96.5
• Taco Bell Arboretum8000 Providence Road – 98
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 95
Pineville
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Mean Mug Coffee Company, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.