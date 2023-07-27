The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 20 to 26:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Rhino Market & Deli, 4300 Congress St. – 93.5
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8538 Park Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Lonchera Los Antojitos, 10703 Park Road – 93
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 91
• Mod Pizza, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 95
• OTF Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Pizzeria Di Cicco, 3500 Latrobe St. – 99.5
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Superica, 4223 Providence Road – 95
• Tacos El Flacko, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 100
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 93
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 97.5
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 96.5
• Chipotle, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 98
• Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 North Community House Road – 92
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 98.5
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 99.5
• Life Time Barstro, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 97.5
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 96.5
• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 98
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 99.5
• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville restaurants
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 97
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 98
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.