The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 15 to 21:
Charlotte (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 98.5
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, 4203 Park Road – 100
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 97
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 97
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28211)
• The Butler’s Pantry, 274 S Sharon Amity Road – 100
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• Five Guys (Southpark Mall), 4400 Sharon Road – 99
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 98
• Poppycox, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Snooze Am Eatery, 4425 Sharon Road – 96
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• The Wine Shop At Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 98
Charlotte (28277)
• 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 97
• Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 94
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 97.5
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 99
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community House Road – 99
• Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 96
• Firebirds/Stonecrest, 7716 Rea Road – 96.5
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 96.5
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 99
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98
• Poke Express, 16041 Johnston Road – 93
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 97
Pineville
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 12228 Park Road – 95.5
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
