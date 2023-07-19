The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 13 to 19:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood & meat market), 5030 Park Road – 96.5
• Jinya, 4401 Barclay Downs Drive – 95.5
• Renaissance Charlotte Southpark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 94
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 94
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 94
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Bonterra Southpark, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 93.5
• Leo’s Italian Social, 4720 Piedmont Row Drive – 93
• Limani, 6902 Phillips Place Court – 95.5
• Papa John’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 92
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 96.5
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 91.5
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Baba & Pop's Handmade Perogi, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Carnegie Blvd. – 99
• Lizzys Glizzy’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Panera Bread, 306 S Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 97
• Piada, 282 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Say Cheez, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Gorelick Hall Kitchen, 5007 Providence Road – 97.5
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 96.5
• The Wine Shop At Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99
• Bibim Korean Bistro, 14027 Conlin Circle – 96.5
• Biryani Nation, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 98.5
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 94.5
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98.5
• Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Condado Tacos, 10706 Providence Road – 98.5
• Crispy Banh Mi, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
• Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 99.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 97.5
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 97.5
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 95
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sherrill Market, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100
• The Ryal At Ballantyne Resort, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 100
• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 99.5
• Woody’s Seafood Saloon, 11318 North Community House Road – 97
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
Pineville restaurants
• BJs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 95
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 97
• Lula Banh Mi & Bakery, 10400 Centrum Pkwy. – 92.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Super G Mart (meat prep), 10500 Centrum Pkwy. – 97.5
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli, 212 N. Polk St. – 100
