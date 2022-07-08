The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 1 to 7:
Lowest Scores
• Wings & More, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy., Pineville – 88
Violations include: Inspector said person in charge wasn’t able to ensure food safety and handling; raw chicken was stored over opened bag of shredded cheddar cheese inside reach-in; soiled utensils were inside third compartment sink; burger patties on prep counter were not hot enough; and opened package of shredded cheese didn’t have date mark.
Charlotte (28209)
• Amelie’s Park Road, 4321 Park Road – 96.5
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Smoothie King, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 98
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28210)
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 95
• Mcdonalds, 8560 Park Road – 97.5
• Wendy`S, 10729 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Caring Hearts Of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (Deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 93
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 96
• Patty & The Dogs3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Poppy’s Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 99.5
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 95
• Tayste Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
Charlotte (28226)
• 5ive N 1 Food Cart, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Great Wall Of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 92.5
• Subway Sandwiches, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 98.5
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 94
• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 94.5
• Hawthorne's Ny Pizza & Bar Blakeney, 8420 Rea Road – 98.5
• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 96
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Dr – 97
• Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Woody’s Seafood Saloon, 11318 North Community House Road – 97
• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95
Pineville
• Patel Brothers, 10701 Centrum Pkwy. – 95.5
