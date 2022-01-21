The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 14 to 20:
Lowest Score
Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 88.5
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; employee health policy wasn't available; vomit and diarrhea clean-up plan wasn't in place; and employee dropped container used for storing fruit into trash can and continued using it without properly cleaning it.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 97
Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 88.5
Domino's Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 99
Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 99.5
Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 94
Charlotte (28211)
Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98
Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
Poppycox, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Soul Miners Garden, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
Tayste Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 99
Charlotte (28226)
7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
Taqueria Los Dos Carnales, 7731 Colony Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97
Charlotte (28277)
9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 91
City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 97
Earth Fare (deli), 12235 North Community House Road – 94
Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 94.5
Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 99.5
Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97
Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 98
King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97.5
Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 97
Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 96
Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
Pineville
Captain D's, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 94
Dave & Busters/Buster's American Kitchen, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.