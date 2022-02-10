The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 3 to 10:
Lowest Score
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; staffer turned off faucet with bare hands; blenders used to make smoothies weren't washed every four hours; and opened soy milk on counter was over 41 degrees.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4101 Park Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 99
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 99.5
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 96
Charlotte (29210)
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 95
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• The Fresh Market (meat), 4207 Providence Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 89
• Fresh Market #19 Market, 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Its Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 95.5
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 97
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N Community House Road – 98
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 93.5
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (bakery), 10616 Providence Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meat), 10616 Providence Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Road – 100
• Kung Fu Tea, 8200 Providence Road – 99.5
• Malaya Kitchen,8200 Providence Road – 96.5
• McAlisters Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 100
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 97.5
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 100
• Room 18 Asian - Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 93.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 98
Pineville
• 7 Eleven, 105 S. Polk St. – 98
• Four Points By Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 97
• House Of Hettie Mae Cafe, 10725 Pineville Road – 99.5
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 97.5
• Pineville Tavern, 314 N. Polk St. – 96
• Triveni Supermarket, 300 S Polk St. – 94.5
