The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 11 to 17:
Lowest Scores
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road, Charlotte – 84.5
Violations include: Food items in reach-in freezer and cooler not covered while in storage; dishes had food debris and grease; sliced cheese wasn't held cold enough in broken prep cooler; and confusing food label was used for container of fajita chicken.
• CO, 4201 Park Road, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Garbage can blocked sink; knife and scoop had debris on them; chicken and beef stock weren't properly cooled; and multiple items weren't marked by date.
Charlotte (28209)
• Wendy's, 4335 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Canopy By Hilton, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 90
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 94.5
• Phillips Place Cinema, 6911 Phillips Place Court – 98.5
• Taste Of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 91
Charlotte (28211)
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
• Bae's Burgers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Chick-Fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 84.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 4100 Carmel Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 97.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar/It’s Just Wings, 8136 Providence Road – 95
• Earth Fare (meat And Seafood), 12235 North Community House Road – 99
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 97
• Farley's Pizzeria, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 95
• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 98
• Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 96.5
• Saladworks, 11318 North Community House Road – 97
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 94.5
• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98.5
Pineville
• Best Western Plus, 9825 Leitner Drive – 95.5
• Buca Di Beppo/Tyga Bites/Mrbeast Burger/Wing Squad, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 96
• Corner Cafe & Catering11200 Nations Ford Road – 96.5
• IHOP, 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Wings & More, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N. Polk St. – 99.5
