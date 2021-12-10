The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 3 to 9:
Lowest Score
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 88
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; raw food was stored above ready-to-eat food; sushi tuna, imitation crab, sushi salmon and cooked shrimp in reach-in cooler did not have date marks; California rolls and sushi rice did not have time labels; and roach crawled on sushi cutting board.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 92
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 97
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 91.5
• Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 93.5
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• The Auto Pour, 5033 South Blvd. – 98.5
• The Bistro, 6023 Park South Drive – 97.5
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 92
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 95
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 97
• Whole Foods Market (PREPARED Food)S, 6610 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Whole Foods Market (SPECIALITY Foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Bar Marcel3920 Sharon Road – 97
• Chinos Taqueria, 911 N Wendover Road – 96.5
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 96.5
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 99.5
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Paco's Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 98
• Thai Orchid4223 Providence Road – 96.5
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 93
• Jack In The Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 92
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• McDonald's, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Walmart (deli/bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• BBQ Chicken, 8206 Providence Road – 95
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 97
• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 98.5
• DB's Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 96
• Domino's Pizza, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 96
• Fresh Market (meat & seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5
• Hungry Howie's Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 91.5
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95.5
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 97
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 88
• The Butchers Market, 410 Rea Road – 96.5
• Wendy's, 7712 Rea Road – 96
• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Zoe's Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 90.5
Pineville
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
